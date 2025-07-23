Newport Police install traffic cameras at Hillside-Admiral Kalbfus intersection

NEWPORT – City officials on Tuesday announced the activation of traffic cameras at the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Admiral Kalbfus Road, marking the city’s first use of automated enforcement technology.

According to the Newport Police Department, the cameras will monitor speeding and red-light violations, imposing $50 and $100 fines, respectively. A 30-day grace period will allow drivers to adjust to the new system.

“We believe this initiative will contribute positively to the safety of our streets and the well-being of our community,” said Police Chief Ryan Duffy, adding the cameras are not meant to replace “ongoing police presence” in the area.

The intersection serves as a major thoroughfare, making it a suitable choice for this pilot program.

The cameras were made possible by a three-year, $48,250 contract that the city signed in 2024 with Atlanta-based Flock Safety Group to purchase and install five “community safety cameras” equipped with automated license plate readers.

