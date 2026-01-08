Newport waterfront townhouse sells for $2.85M

NEWPORT – A townhouse-style condominium at 127 Harrison Ave., Unit 10, recently sold for $2.85 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The property, part of the Beechbound Condo Association, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, including four full baths and one half-bath, with roughly 3,045 square feet of living space. The condominium, built in 1978, is a multilevel estate-style unit with views of Newport Harbor and the Newport Bridge.

The upper level contains the primary suite, which includes an expansive deck overlooking the harbor and a fully finished bathroom with teak and holly flooring and custom cabinetry. The lower level includes two additional bedrooms, each with fully finished bathrooms, a second kitchen and a terrace with waterfront views.

The property features a total of six rooms, a single fireplace and is located on stately grounds within the Beechbound community. The condo association includes a boathouse, dock and launchpad providing access to the waterfront, according to Residential Properties.

The townhouse was most recently valued by Newport assessors for fiscal year 2025 at $2.8 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Pawler Garrahan, of Residential Properties, represented the seller. The buyers were represented by Stacie Mills, of Vanderbilt International Properties, according to the Zillow listing for the property.

According to the warranty deed, the property was sold by 127 Harrison Avenue LLC, a Rhode Island limited liability company based in Newport, and purchased by Andrew Lapham, of Toronto.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.