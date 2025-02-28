Offshore wind boosts winter resilience

In December 2022, Winter Storm Elliott wreaked havoc on the electric grid along the East Coast. While Rhode Island was spared the worst, millions of Americans in neighboring states were left without power in life-threatening conditions, and the costs reverberated through the power system, down to our wallets. The grid failures were primarily due to a combination of issues involving mechanical and electrical equipment and fuel –- and like Winter Storm Uri in Texas in February 2021, gas-fired power plants and the gas system represented the majority of failures. This highlights the significant risks that come with increasing reliance on natural gas for electricity generation. As Rhode Island braces for more extreme winters and higher power demand, we need to chart a new path. Offshore wind, coupled with energy storage, can help to create a more reliable, resilient and cleaner energy system. Along with an overall increase in power demand, winter peak demand is on the rise as more Americans heat their homes with electricity. In New England, our grid operator has warned that winter peak demand will grow 17% over the next decade and will surpass the summer peak by 2033. We lack the infrastructure to meet this rising demand, both in New England and nationwide. The nonprofit North American Electric Reliability Corp. has warned that New England is one of several regions at “elevated risk” of blackouts. Yet New England and the nation are becoming increasingly dependent on natural gas, which supplies half our power demand. This reliance becomes more acute in the winter, when competition for heating fuel drives up gas prices, often forcing us to burn oil. NERC notes that this situation creates risks of supply shortfalls in extreme winter conditions. Power system resilience hinges on a diverse set of resources and redundancy, and offshore wind is particularly well suited to bolster winter energy resilience. Offshore wind tends to generate more power as temperatures drop. In fact, a 2021 study by global risk management company Det Norske Veritas found the highest output from New England offshore wind during temperatures below 10 degrees and at peak grid demand. Historical data underscores this trend. Offshore wind in the Atlantic Ocean lease areas would have had a 70% capacity factor over 18 days during the “bomb cyclone” of 2017-2018. And, according to a study by the Union of Concerned Scientists, offshore wind could have reduced blackout risk in New England by 42% from 2000 to 2022. The benefits are even greater when paired with energy storage. Combined, these two resources can provide extra capacity during times of the greatest need and enhance grid flexibility, offsetting some of the deficiencies of our current system. Freezing storms make it that much harder to deliver gas to power plants in time, and much of New England’s gas fleet can’t respond quickly. More than 70% of New England’s gas generation requires at least an hour to start up. In contrast, lithium-ion batteries can respond in a fraction of a second. As New England states move forward with the tri-state procurement and the R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council prepares permits for the Southcoast Wind project, our leaders have a critical opportunity. The administration of Gov. Daniel J. McKee fell short in the last procurement and needs to move faster to meet state targets. It is also essential that Rhode Island reach its target to deploy 600 megawatts of energy storage by 2033. Finally, our state should follow Massachusetts’ lead and begin preparing for vehicle-to-grid functionality to access energy storage at the least cost. Offshore wind is a win-win for families and businesses, keeping homes warm and lights on while reducing emissions and air pollution and creating good-paying, family-supporting jobs. It’s even better paired with batteries. Let’s make the smart choice to continue to invest in offshore wind – and support it with energy storage – to safeguard Rhode Island’s energy future and help protect us from the next big winter storm. Christian Roselund is a policy analyst covering the clean energy industries. He lives in Providence.