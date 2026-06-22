Pawtucket secures $30M for Tidewater infrastructure buildout

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RENDERING OF the planned Seekonk River pedestrian bridge, to be funded through a $30 million Tidewater Landing infrastructure investment. / COURTESY OF CITY OF PAWTUCKET

PAWTUCKET – City officials on Monday announced a $30 million infrastructure investment aimed at unlocking Phase 1B of the Tidewater Landing redevelopment, including a pedestrian bridge, stormwater upgrades, riverwalk extensions and public amenities along the Seekonk River. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien made the announcement alongside Gov. Daniel J. McKee and development partners at Centreville Bank

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