Pawtucket secures $30M for Tidewater infrastructure buildout

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PAWTUCKET – City officials on Monday announced a $30 million infrastructure investment aimed at unlocking Phase 1B of the Tidewater Landing redevelopment, including a pedestrian bridge, stormwater upgrades, riverwalk extensions and public amenities along the Seekonk River. Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien made the announcement alongside Gov. Daniel J. McKee and development partners at Centreville Bank

PAWTUCKET – City officials on Monday announced a $30 million infrastructure investment aimed at unlocking Phase 1B of the Tidewater Landing redevelopment, including a pedestrian bridge, stormwater upgrades, riverwalk extensions and public amenities along the Seekonk River.

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien made the announcement alongside Gov. Daniel J. McKee and development partners at Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket.

According to Jennifer Almeida, spokesperson for the city of Pawtucket’s Office of the Mayor, the funding consists of two low-cost loans approved by the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.

The first is up to $25.6 million from the Municipal Road and Bridge Revolving Fund. That financing will support construction of a pedestrian bridge spanning the Seekonk River, as well as riverwalk improvements and a connection to the Blackstone Valley Bikeway.

The second loan is up to $8.3 million from the Resilient Rhody Infrastructure Fund. That funding will be used for stormwater mitigation improvements intended to improve water quality in the Seekonk River.

Almeida said the financing represents new borrowing.

The Tidewater district is currently generating about $4.5 million in incremental new tax revenue above its pre-development baseline, which will be used as the repayment source for the loans, she noted.

Grebien said the investment is central to unlocking the next phase of development in the district.

“These infrastructure investments are the elements needed to unlock the full housing and economic development potential of Tidewater Landing," he said Monday. "We are making it happen right here in Pawtucket.”

Phase 1A covered early site preparation and enabling infrastructure work, while Phase 1B is the current active phase focused on major public infrastructure – including the pedestrian bridge, riverwalk extensions, stormwater systems, and connectivity improvements – designed to unlock future housing and mixed-use development.

The Phase 1B scope also includes expanded public space, lighting, landscaping and connectivity improvements intended to link housing, retail and recreation across both sides of the river.

City officials said the work supports continued residential development in the district, which includes roughly 600 units in the pipeline, including a 325-unit riverfront project by Wood Partners.

Phase 1B builds on the opening of Centreville Bank Stadium in 2025, home to Rhode Island FC, which has become the anchor of the broader Tidewater district redevelopment strategy.

The completed stadium phase represents roughly a $114 million project financed through about $54.3 million in tax-exempt bonds, $50 million in private equity, and $10 million in city ARPA funds, with additional state support structured through credits and related tools.