PBN recognizes 2025 Best Places to Work in loud, festive environment

WARWICK – A worldwide travel and tour operator, a construction company, an insurance company and a nonprofit were recognized among 64 honorees
in Providence Business News’ 2025 Best Places to Work Awards program. The annual program on Thursday honored companies and organizations as being among the area’s best of the best in a loud and festive atmosphere at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick.
Approximately 650 people attended PBN’s 20th annual program, many donning in festive attire and spirited signage. The event was a sellout.
Honorees were judged based on progressive human resources policies and information on employee satisfaction from surveys compiled by Best Companies Group. Each company and organization were announced by rank in four categories based on employee count – Small, Midsize, Large and Enterprise.
The No. 1 companies in each of the four categories are:
Beacon Mutual has won the Large category for a third consecutive year. Edward D. Jones & Co. LP, Embrace Home Loans Inc. and Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP have been recognized in all 20 years that the Best Places to Work program has been held.
Coastal1 Credit Union, Delta Dental of Rhode Island, Embrace Home Loans Inc., JPS Construction and Design Inc., Marasco & Nesselbush LLP and South County Smiles were all awarded for their spirit shown at the event, and received gifts from Rhode Island FC. Gifts were also awarded to the top category winners from R1 Indoor Karting Inc.
A special section highlighting each of the 64 honorees will publish in the June 20-July 3 print and digital editions of PBN. The section will also include special graphics commemorating companies and organizations that have been recognized as Best Places to Work for five, 10, 15 and 20 years.
KPMG LLP was the presenting sponsor of the 2025 PBN Best Places to Work Awards event. AAA Northeast, The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co., Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd., Coastal1 Credit Union, Delta Dental of Rhode Island, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, Rhode Island Energy and Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. were partner sponsors. Rhode Island FC was a spirit award gift sponsor. R1 Indoor Karting Inc. was a gift sponsor.
