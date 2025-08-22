PBN’s 2025 Leaders & Achievers celebrated and honored

WARWICK – Twenty-two local business industry leaders were formally recognized Thursday evening for their leadership efforts across multiple sectors in Providence Business News’ 2025 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.
The individuals were among the 225 attendees at Thursday’s ceremony at Aldrich Mansion. The 22 business professionals were chosen for this year’s program – now in its seventh year – based on their leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to the business community. They are also recognized for their community service and mentoring efforts throughout the region.
Among the industries the honorees represented are the health care, education, nonprofit, financial services, hospitality, staffing, hospitality, sports and entertainment, nonprofit and manufacturing sectors. A special section showcasing each honoree published digitally Friday on PBN.com, and will soon be part of PBN’s Aug. 29-Sept. 11 print and digital edition.
The 2025 Leaders & Achievers honorees are (in alphabetical order):
- Michael Andrade, The Arc of Bristol County CEO and president
- Dawn Apajee, City Personnel founder and president
- Ken Burnett, Centerville Bank senior vice president and commercial team leader
- David M. Chenevert, Rhode Island Manufacturers Association executive director
- Jason Costa, Horizon Pharmacy LLC CEO and president
- Rosemary A. Costigan, Community College of Rhode Island president
- Carla DeStefano, Stop Wasting Abandoned Property Inc. executive director
- Caroline Dillon, The Village Common of Rhode Island executive director
- Stephen Dolinich, RISE Group Inc. manager of talent acquisition
- Paul V. Fontaine, Providence College senior associate vice president and chief information officer
- Kerri Furtado, Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau director of national accounts
- Henry “Hank” Johnson, New England Institute of Technology business management department chair
- Blake Laverdiere, General Dynamics Electric Boat manager of operations
- David Peart, Rhode Island FC president
- Tamra Ringeling, Thrive Behavioral Health chief operations officer and interim president
- Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell, Crossroads Rhode Island chief operations officer
- Bethany Spadaro, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island commercial pharmacy director
- Don Troppoli, Webster Bank N.A. senior managing director of regional banking, Rhode Island and Massachusetts
- Carol Ventura, R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. CEO and executive director
- Stephen J. White, Westerly Community Credit Union CEO and president
- Edward Wojcik, Ed Wojcik Architect Ltd. owner and principal
- Donald Zambarano, KPMG LLP Providence office managing partner and U.S. sector leader, private equity
The Savory Grape was the gift sponsor for PBN’s 2025 Leaders & Achievers Awards program.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.