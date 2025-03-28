Pet insurance market booming, legislation looks to rein in bad practices

By
-
AFFORDABLE POLICIES: Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr., D-Warwick, has sponsored a pet insurance bill to help filter out bad actors in the market and make policies more affordable.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
AFFORDABLE POLICIES: Rep. Joseph J. Solomon Jr., D-Warwick, has sponsored a pet insurance bill to help filter out bad actors in the market and make policies more affordable.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

An industry born from the first policy taken out in 1982 for the TV celebrity collie Lassie is now a multibillion-dollar market, growing so fast that Rhode Island lawmakers are playing catch-up to prevent unscrupulous practices in a shadowy market. The pet insurance market is projected to quadruple by 2033, according to the North American

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display