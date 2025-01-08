Polaris MEP to hold informational seminar to help manufacturers digitize

PROVIDENCE – To combat the constant challenges for small and medium-sized manufacturers to “go digital,” Polaris MEP is holding a virtual information session on Jan. 14 for local manufacturers looking to adopt digital manufacturing practices but who have concerns about cost and complexity.

Companies looking for tools to monitor operations and reduce equipment downtime and failures should attend, according to the announcement by the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association.

Polaris MEP has partnered with MxD, creator of the Sensor Kit, to link companies with an “easy and affordable tool that shows digital upgrades don’t have to be hard or costly.”

The kit – a no-code device that works with most sensors – can be used in facilities to collect data and monitor machines, particularly those that have become too old or expensive to replace.

- Advertisement -

Presenters include Robert Chipman, Polaris MEP project manager for energy and sustainability, and Chris Goodwin, vice president and sales director with Goodwin Bradley Pattern Co.

To justify continued funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce, participants are being asked to provide feedback through an online survey within one to three days of the program, and possibly again through an impartial third-party survey firm six to 12 months after the course ends, according to the announcement.

Those interested in attending can register here.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.