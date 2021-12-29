Providence law firm Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce makes first acquisition

PROVIDENCE – A downtown Providence law firm announced on Wednesday that it made its first business acquisition since it was founded 50 years ago.

Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce Inc. said it bought the Law Offices of Ronald C. Markoff, another Providence firm with 44 years of expertise in the field of real estate law.

“Over the years, our attorneys have had the privilege to work with The Law Offices of Ronald C. Markoff on real estate matters,” said attorney Edward G. Avila, a managing shareholder for Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce. “We welcome them enthusiastically to our commercial and residential real estate practice, and look forward to a mutually rewarding collaboration in serving our clients’ legal needs.”

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed by Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce.

Eight employees are being added to the Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce team as a result of the acquisition, and three of them are lawyers – including Ronald Markoff – according to a spokesperson for the firm.

“We greatly admire and respect their integrity, work ethic, tenacity, and dedication to their clients, referral partners and staff,” Avila said.

Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce, Inc., which is located at 10 Weybosset St. and was founded in 1971, said it will maintain the 144 Medway St. office in Wayland Square that has been operated by Markoff and his team. The new office will operate under the Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce name, the firm said.

The Law Offices of Ronald C. Markoff had extensive experience in purchase, sale, refinance, title work, closings, along with settlement agent services, landlord and tenant disputes, condominium law, corporate and probate matters, foreclosure and district court litigation, according to Roberts, Carroll, Feldstein & Peirce.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.