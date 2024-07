Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the first state in the U.S. to complete the initial phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and state officials said Wednesday. The governor, alongside members of the R.I. Office of Energy Resources, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, the U.S. DOT/Federal Highway Administration, and

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the first state in the U.S. to complete the initial phase of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and state officials said Wednesday.

The governor, alongside members of

the R.I. Office of Energy Resources, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, the U.S. DOT/Federal Highway Administration, and the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation celebrated the achievement with a ribbon-cutting for an electric vehicle charging station at the Route 117 Park and Ride in Warwick.

Launched on Dec. 20, Two Level 3 DC Fast Chargers were installed at both the Park and Ride in Warwick and

the Ashaway Park & Ride in Hopkinton along Interstate 95

as the first phase of the program.

Rhode Island now has eight DC Fast Chargers and six Dual-Port Level 2 charging stations on I-95.

"The completion of NEVI Phase 1 marks a milestone moment in Rhode Island's commitment to a greener and more sustainable future, “McKee said "By creating the infrastructure for cleaner transportation alternatives, we're not only working towards our Act on Climate goals but leading the charge to decrease our carbon footprint.”

The ChargePoint Express Plus Power Link PL2000 series chargers [Level 3 DC Fast Chargers], manufactured by ChargePoint and installed by Maverick Corporation, can charge an electric vehicle up to 80% in 20 to 40 minutes.

“Rhode Island is ahead of the curve in providing the infrastructure for not only electric vehicles, but also plug-in hybrid electric vehicles,” said Peter Alviti, director of R.I. Department of Transportation. “With the completion of Phase 1, and with our coordinating charging stations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, we can proudly say that electric vehicle owners can cross our state with confidence.”

Phase 2 of the effort, which will expand EV charging infrastructure across public roads and other accessible locations, is expected to begin this fall.

Funding for the project comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that provides states with $7.5 billion to make electric vehicle charging more accessible.