R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 145; no new deaths reported

PROVIDENCE – New confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by 145 in Rhode Island, with no new deaths reported, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday. The department said there have been 65.8 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “substantial…