R.I. DLT scrambles to absorb brunt of jobless claims

The R.I. Department of Labor and Training found itself in an uncomfortable spotlight during the Great Recession. With thousands of people who were laid off or unable to find a job, backlogs at DLT’s call center where unemployment claims were processed meant people filing for benefits were spending long, frustrating hours on the phone.

“The call wait times were through the roof during the recession, and they no longer are,” said DLT Director Scott R. Jensen, who was not at the agency at the time. “We had some of the worst administrative performance for unemployment insurance timeliness in the country.”

Straightening out the inefficiency is a lesson learned from the recession years. It’s coming in handy now as thousands of Rhode Islanders file for unemployment insurance daily while coronavirus prevention efforts all but suffocate the local economy.

DLT’s online capabilities are crucial, and will become even more so if call center employees are exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and need to go into quarantine.

“We’re working very, very hard on technological solutions to the influx of customers,” Jensen said. “If you don’t have to call in, and we … can do it on the internet and through smart deployment of technology and data analytics, then we can get clean claims through and only deal with complicated claims by talking to somebody on the phone.”

As of April 1, nearly 80,000 state residents had filed for unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flood of claims set records shortly after Gov. Gina M. Raimondo eliminated the seven-day waiting period normally in place before workers can file for unemployment or temporary disability insurance.

The change meant that the minute someone heard they were out of a job, needed to self-quarantine for two weeks, had to care for someone with COVID-19 or were sick themselves, they were free to apply for assistance.

As of April 1, nearly 7,000 people had filed for temporary disability insurance in Rhode Island for coronavirus-related reasons.

It’s the unemployment numbers, though, that are staggering. It was January 1992, in the aftermath of Rhode Island’s banking crisis, when the state set a high mark for unemployment benefits, with 5,800 people filing in a single week.

On March 16, that record was eclipsed when 6,100 applied. Since then, numbers have only increased.

There’s no way of predicting where it will end, officials say.

The only thing to do right now is prepare and brace, Jensen said, adding that the challenge “hasn’t come into focus in a lot of states yet.”

Other states, including those in New England, are in similar situations.

The hospitality industry is particularly hard-hit, with many bars and restaurants closed. But the effects have rippled through most sectors in the state as many workers have been asked to stay home to slow the spread of the disease.

DLT doesn’t yet have data on the number of companies that have closed but expects to in coming weeks as it gathers information from processed claims.

“It is radically unprecedented,” Jensen said. “In a typical recession, in an economic-related slowdown, it ramps down much more slowly. Now we’re hopeful that this one will bounce back much more quickly because this is a health-motivated shutdown of the economy.”

It’s possible that the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund will run out of money, much like it did during the Great Recession in 2009 and 2010, when Rhode Island was forced to borrow more than $320 million from the federal government to keep benefits flowing. It was one of 33 states that needed that type of assistance at a time of a severe economic downturn and a double-digit unemployment rate.

The trust fund balance hovers around $500 million, plenty of cash under normal circumstances. Not now.

The temporary disability trust fund, which also covers temporary caregiver insurance, stands at about $90 million.

Jensen acknowledged that the balances are about to plunge, but there are no clear projections by how much.

“We do know the effect is going to be pretty profound,” Jensen said.

Adjustments have been made to the unemployment insurance taxing structure since the Great Recession, but that’s no guarantee that the trust fund will remain solvent.

“This particular crisis right now is unprecedented, and the upfront number of people who are applying … is a new territory and for not only Rhode Island but for everyone,” Jensen said. “The changes that we made are not going to be the solution to a flood of applications.”

The key, he added, is to continue to work with Raimondo and the federal government.

If the trust fund runs dry, the state will get a federal loan, and as the economy recovers, employers will pay higher unemployment taxes until the fund is restored.

Following the Great Recession, Rhode Island businesses covered about $9 million to $10 million in interest on the federal loans and replenished the dried-up unemployment insurance trust fund in part by paying a higher unemployment-insurance tax rate.