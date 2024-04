Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced April 29th

PROVIDENCE – The share of mortgages in delinquency 30 days or more in Rhode Island was 2.9% in February, down from 3% a year earlier, according to CoreLogic Inc.

Nationally, the share of delinquent mortgages fell to 2.8% in February from 3% a year ago.

CoreLogic on Thursday said

only four states posted small year-over-year overall delinquency rate increases, the fewest since late summer 2023. Even if homeowners who are current on their mortgage payments begin to struggle, substantial U.S. home equity growth – which was up by $1.3 trillion, or 8.6%, on an annual basis in the fourth quarter – should provide many with a financial cushion that will help them avoid falling into foreclosure, according to the report.

“The U.S. delinquency rate fell from a year earlier for the first time in six months in February, indicating that mortgage performance remains strong,” Molly Boesel, principal economist for CoreLogic, said in a statement. “The decrease in delinquencies was driven by the decline in the share of mortgages that were six months or more past due, a number that has been consistently shrinking and fell to its lowest level in 15 years in February.”

Connecticut had the highest mortgage delinquency rate in New England, according to the report:

Connecticut: 3.2%, a decline from 3.4% one year prior.

Rhode Island: 2.9%, a decline from 3% one year prior.

Maine: 2.7%, a decline from 3% one year prior.

Massachusetts: 2.5%, the same as one year prior.

Vermont: 2.3%, a decline from 2.4% one year prior.

New Hampshire: 2%, a decline from 2.1% one year prior.

The serious delinquency rate, or the share of mortgages past due 90 days or more, in Rhode Island was 0.9% in February, a decline from 1.1% one year prior. The foreclosure rate in February was 0.3%, a decline from 0.2% one year prior.