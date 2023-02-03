Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Rental registry needs teeth
The state’s attempt to manage the proliferation of vacation rental properties has gotten off to a rocky start. A state registry for short-term rentals created last year doesn’t include about one-third of the estimated rental properties in the state. While some property owners may simply be unaware of it, the state isn’t helping itself by…