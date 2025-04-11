Report: Health and Human Services probes possible Title VI violation at Brown

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for allegedly violating Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Brown University is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over alleged violations of the federal 1964 Civil Rights Act’s Title VI, according to a report Thursday by the school’s newspaper, the Brown Daily Herald. The probe pertains to last spring’s on-campus protests over the Oct. 7, 2023,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display