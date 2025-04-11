Report: Health and Human Services probes possible Title VI violation at Brown

PROVIDENCE – Brown University is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over alleged violations of the federal 1964 Civil Rights Act’s Title VI, according to a report Thursday by the school’s newspaper, the Brown Daily Herald.
The probe pertains to last spring’s on-campus protests over the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and capture of Israeli citizens.
The Daily Herald cites an email from Brown Executive Vice President for Planning and Policy Russell Carey and Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Matthew Guterl, where they told the campus community that the department will collect information and interview community members over the coming weeks as part of the investigation. Guterl and Carey in the email said the DHHS originally began investigating Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School back in February, but now that inquiry has expanded to include the whole university from Oct. 7, 2023, through now.
Title VI prohibits any institution that receives federal funds from discriminating based on race, color and national origin. National origin includes shared Jewish ancestry, according to the U.S. Department of Education – which has already put Brown on notice
for possible Civil Rights Act Title VI violations relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination occurring on campus.
“We are confident that our actions in response to the May 2024 protest – which occurred outside the church where the medical school ceremony was held and on an adjacent public sidewalk – were in compliance with Title VI,” Guterl and Carey said in the email, per the Daily Herald.
Brown representatives did not immediately respond Friday for a request for comment from Providence Business News on the federal department’s investigation.
The investigation is the federal government’s latest focus on the local Ivy League institution. A week ago, President Donald Trump’s administration planned to halt $510 million in contracts and grants awarded to Brown
. However, university officials said at the time they are aware of “troubling rumors” about federal action being taken on the local Ivy League institution but have “no new information to substantiate any of these rumors.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.