Restore RI small-business grant program hits 1,000 mark

PROVIDENCE – Over 1,000 small businesses have received grants through the state’s Restore Rhode Island program, R.I. Commerce Corp. announced on Tuesday.

In total, the state has distributed more than $9 million in grants to help businesses offset COVID-19-related losses, including $1.5 million to minority-owned businesses, the release stated.

The state grant program, which began in early August and was recently expanded to make more businesses eligible, offers grants of up to $15,000 to businesses with one to 50 employees that can prove at least a 30% revenue loss from the pandemic.

More information and the application are available on the R.I. Commerce website.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.