Retiring business owners should consider selling to employees, R.I. task force says

NORTH KINGSTOWN – When a small-business owner retires or steps down, a well-loved community fixture and local economic driver often vanishes with their exit. Employers who find themselves without a succession plan commonly sell the business to a private equity firm, effectively shuttering the company. A smaller number may have a family member willing to

Overall, he said, the state has about 14 midsized to large-sized employee-owned companies.

The idea of employee ownership has gained traction in recent years. Lee, who specializes in strategic and responsible management, began focusing on the concept as the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized workforce vulnerabilities. Prior to this time, he said, limited research existed around employee ownership. Though overall academic interest has since increased, Lee remains the only researcher to focus on this subject in Rhode Island.

“Usually what we teach and what we deal with is mostly about company organization, rather than people,” Lee said. “S o we are talking about how companies can be successful and have better performances,” typically through abstract concepts like structuring.

“But we barely talk about employees and people in organizations,” Lee continued. “Even if we have a great strategic plan, if we don’t have people who can implement or drive this strategic plan, we can’t achieve the goal.”

Employee owners "are usually very engaged, very active and very considerate about their own business," Lee said.

"When they feel like they are proud of their own companies, they want to give their companies a better reputation," he added. "They want to protect their communities and they want to make their communities more sustainable."

But challenges remain in place to popularizing this approach, Lee says. Selling a business to employees involves more work and less immediate cash for an exiting business owner, and employees may need to secure a bank loan to afford the sale. Due to a lack of broader awareness, many business owners don't even realize they have this option.