Sarnya Kunchithapatham Pichaiyappa

40 Under Forty Awards 2024

Project Director, Family Service of Rhode IslandThe lack of sufficient funding for providing mental health support services and worker burnout. Many times, schools are left with no choice than to end the services we offer due to lack of funding. I am currently working on a trauma-informed school systems grant with the R.I. Department of Education that is helping some school districts in Rhode Island receive services for no cost. My goal is to deliver these services effectively and obtain more such grant funds that will help all school districts receive these necessary support services without any hindrance.Life is like a roller coaster; it has its ups and downs. It is up to you to enjoy the ride or scream.To not pressure myself with external expectations and freely go after my passions and dreams.Getting accepted into the Equity Leadership Initiative at the Rhode Island Foundation this past year has been something that has changed the trajectory for me after coming here. Even though I had been in various leadership roles before coming to the U.S., I felt lost and confused navigating a new culture.