Stach helps Sweenor Builders be on brand above all

2025 C-Suite Awards

SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY:

Sweenor Builders Inc. | Chief marketing officerMOLLY STACH ALWAYS KNEW she wanted to be creative in her life’s work. But she wasn’t sure at first if marketing was the right career fit. After graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a journalism degree, Stach’s professional career began in 2006 at the Mystic Seaport Museum in nearby Connecticut, working in public relations. There, she fell in love with bringing a brand to life through storytelling, Stach says. Stach’s professional travels took her to the nonprofit and for-profit sectors before the construction industry came calling three years ago. In November of 2022, she embarked on her journey at South Kingstown-based Sweenor Builders Inc. to help with the home construction company’s marketing push. Stach, now the company’s chief marketing officer, says Sweenor Builders was attractive to her because of its reputation for excellence – not just in the homes the company creates but in the experience it delivers. She immediately saw the passion, craftsmanship and attention to detail that set Sweenor Builders apart from other construction brands in the state, Stach says. “It was clear that this was not just about building homes; it was about bringing visions to life and creating something truly extraordinary for our clients,” Stach said. “I was inspired by the opportunity to tell [a] story – to showcase the artistry, the innovation and the world-class experience that define Sweenor Builders.” It is truly the art of storytelling that fuels Stach’s work at Sweenor Builders. Stach says she especially loves how marketing has the ability to shape and bring a brand to life through storytelling. Through strategic storytelling, Stach translates the company’s dedication into a brand experience that resonates deeply with clients, industry partners and the whole community. “Whether it’s through stunning visuals, compelling narratives, or immersive digital experiences, I thrive on capturing the essence of what makes Sweenor Builders exceptional and sharing that story in a way that inspires and endures,” she said. Some of Stach’s achievements at Sweenor Builders include spearheading the company’s website relaunch, luxury media collaborations, targeted paid advertising strategy and content creation. A favorite achievement of Stach’s at the company is showcasing Sweenor Builders’ artistry, craftsmanship and world-class experience through digital and visual storytelling, she says. Expanding strategic partnerships with luxury Realtors has also positioned Sweenor Builders to stand out in the home construction market, Stach says, both locally and beyond Rhode Island’s borders. “I’m also incredibly proud of the work we have done to enhance client engagement,” Stach said. “Seeing our storytelling and brand experience resonate with clients and industry peers is what makes this work so rewarding.” Jeff Sweenor, the company’s CEO and president, says Stach is much more than just a marketing professional. He says he regularly shares thoughts with Stach about Sweenor Builders’ brand strategy and where the company can “spread [its] wings.” “Molly [Stach] really displayed some true leadership capabilities,” Sweenor said. “When I gave her the latitude to [work] independently and autonomously from me, she really blossomed, particularly with our Realtor outreach. She really partakes and has thoughtful guidance on [the] overall business state. She has made a meaningful difference in the trajectory of our company by changing our mindset by being specific in our branding and messaging and how we cater to our folks.” Moving forward, Stach says she aims to elevate Sweenor Builders’ brand and seamlessly convey its story. She also hopes to deepen the brand’s relationship with the company’s clients and industry partners. Stach says she wants to keep pushing Sweenor Builders’ image forward in a way that feels both timeless and fresh through video storytelling, strategic collaborations and innovative marketing initiatives. “Ultimately, my goal is to ensure that when people think of Sweenor Builders, they don’t just think of beautiful homes,” she said. “They [should also] think of an unparalleled experience, a commitment to excellence and a [positive] legacy of craftsmanship.”