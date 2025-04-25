Stach helps Sweenor Builders be on brand above all

By
-
HAVING A VISION: Among Molly Stach’s achievements as Sweenor Builders Inc.’s chief marketing officer are spearheading the company’s website relaunch, luxury media collaborations, targeted paid advertising strategy and content creation.  PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
HAVING A VISION: Among Molly Stach’s achievements as Sweenor Builders Inc.’s chief marketing officer are spearheading the company’s website relaunch, luxury media collaborations, targeted paid advertising strategy and content creation.  PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

2025 C-Suite Awards SMALL PRIVATE COMPANY: Molly Stach Sweenor Builders Inc. | Chief marketing officer MOLLY STACH ALWAYS KNEW she wanted to be creative in her life’s work. But she wasn’t sure at first if marketing was the right career fit. After graduating from the University of Rhode Island with a journalism degree, Stach’s professional

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Harnessing Financial Data for Strategic Decisions in Healthcare

Financial data has immense value. It can tell you the true history of your healthcare…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display