Start 2025 Strong: Prioritize Your Health with Screenings and Healthy Habits

As we step into 2025, there’s no better time to make a commitment to your health. Starting the year with a focus on screenings and wellness sets a positive tone for the months ahead, empowering you to live your best, healthiest life. By taking proactive steps toward early detection and making mindful lifestyle choices, you can build a foundation for long-term well-being.

Start the Year with Early Detection

Routine screenings are a powerful tool for preventing cancer and catching health concerns early. Early detection can mean the difference between treating a condition when it’s manageable or when it’s more challenging to address. Jessica Marfeo, RN, Director of Specialty Services at South County Health, explains the critical role screenings play:

“Screenings give you control over your health,” Marfeo says. “They’re about prevention and peace of mind—catching potential issues before they grow into bigger problems. This can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life.”

Incorporating screenings into your health routine isn’t just about addressing potential risks—it’s about being proactive. Starting 2025 by scheduling these essential tests can help you stay ahead of preventable conditions.

Key Screenings to Schedule in 2025:

Breast Cancer: Annual mammograms should begin at age 40, or earlier for those with increased risk factors. For women with dense breast tissue, advanced imaging options are available to ensure thorough screening.

Prostate Cancer: Men should discuss PSA testing with their primary care provider, particularly if there is a family history or other risk factors. Starting the conversation early can ensure timely detection and treatment.

Colorectal Cancer: Colonoscopies are recommended beginning at age 45 for both men and women. These screenings help identify and remove polyps before they can develop into cancer.

At South County Health, same-day mammograms and tailored support make it easier than ever to prioritize your health and take action when necessary.

Healthy Habits for a Fresh Start

While screenings are a vital aspect of health prevention, the habits you cultivate in daily life can make a substantial impact on your cancer risk and overall well-being. Small, consistent lifestyle changes can reduce your risk of a variety of conditions, including cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Shannon Champagne, Manager, Diagnostic Imaging at South County Health, encourages adopting these habits as part of your overall wellness strategy:

“Screenings and healthy lifestyle choices work together as part of an ongoing self-care routine,” Champagne says. “They allow you to take control of your future, ensuring a longer, healthier life.”

Healthy habits should be seen as long-term investments in your future, and making small changes now can lead to lasting benefits. Whether you’re adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet or committing to regular physical activity, each step you take toward health counts.

Simple Changes for a Healthier Year:

Eat Well: Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats while cutting back on processed and high-fat foods. These choices fuel your body and help prevent disease.

Stay Active: Just 30 minutes of moderate activity—like walking, swimming, or yoga—can reduce your risk of several chronic illnesses, including cancer. It’s an easy way to stay in shape and keep your body strong.

Quit Smoking: If you smoke, quitting is one of the most impactful actions you can take for your health. This New Year is a great time to take the first step toward becoming tobacco-free.

Drink Mindfully: Limiting alcohol intake can lower your risk of certain cancers, including breast and liver cancer.

Protect Your Skin: Daily use of sunscreen, even on cloudy days, and avoiding tanning beds can dramatically lower your risk of skin cancer.

“Prevention doesn’t have to feel overwhelming,” Champagne adds. “With the right tools and guidance, these steps become simple, achievable changes that can have a big impact.”

Make 2025 Your Healthiest Year Yet

As you set personal and professional goals for 2025, make health a top priority. Whether it’s scheduling a mammogram, PSA test, or colonoscopy, taking these preventative steps early in the year ensures you’re staying ahead of potential health challenges.

“The new year is the perfect time to take control of your health,” Marfeo says. “Start with a conversation with your provider about what screenings are right for you and schedule them. Make this the year you take proactive steps toward a healthier future.”

By integrating screenings and healthy habits into your 2025 plan, you’re investing in your long-term health. Take the first step today—your future self will thank you.

