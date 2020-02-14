SUMR Brands announces restructuring

WOONSOCKET – Summer Infant Inc., doing business as SUMR Brands, will enact a restructuring plan that the company on Friday said will save it $7.5 million annually.

The infant and juvenile products company was hit particularly hard by the closure of Toys R Us and Babies R Us. The company was also impacted by recent tariffs.

The company reported a $1.7 million loss in the third quarter of 2019, its most recent quarterly report. In 2018, the company reported a $4.3 million loss.

Mark Messner stepped down from the CEO post in December and interim CEO Stuart Noyes has since taken over and begun implementing a turnaround effort.

The restructuring plan includes a sublease of a warehousing facility in California, and a plan to vacate a United Kingdom distribution center, centralizing international distribution to a third-party facility in China.

The company also noted that it has already made job cuts and implemented supplier cost concessions – actions that are included in the company’s cost-saving projection. It was not immediately clear how many employees were included in the staff reduction.

“We continue to focus on the fundamentals – reducing costs and taking steps designed to speed products to market – as we work towards improving the company’s underlying financial performance.” said Noyes. “Recently enacted initiatives and those in process are expected to save … approximately $7.5 million on an annualized basis, and, in the near future, we will begin benefiting from tariff changes already announced with China. Specifically, a 50% reduction in the List 4A tariffs – from 15% to 7.5% – becomes effective Feb. 14, positively impacting cash flow. We remain committed to delivering higher bottom-line results and increasing shareholder value.”

SUMR Brands also reminded investors that it was holding a shareholders meeting in March to vote on a potential reverse stock split. The move is part of an effort to avoid being delisted on the NASDAQ due to a sustained low share price.

Chris Bergenheim is the PBN web editor. You may reach him at Bergenheim@PBN.com.