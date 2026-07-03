Through thick and thin, she keeps urban B&B running

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INN THE KNOW: Monica Hopton has owned and operated the Christopher Dodge House, a 14-room bed-and-breakfast in Providence, since 2002. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
INN THE KNOW: Monica Hopton has owned and operated the Christopher Dodge House, a 14-room bed-and-breakfast in Providence, since 2002. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

When Monica Hopton was a teenager, her father and stepmom bought a bed-and-breakfast on Nantucket. The island surroundings were lovely, and the B&B was charming, but not quite lovely enough to win over a 14-year-old. “I said to Dad, ‘This is your thing, not mine,’ ” she said. But life has a way of changing

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