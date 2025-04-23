Vatn Systems enters partnership to scale manufacturing of autonomous underwater vehicles

Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PORTSMOUTH – Defense technology company Vatn Systems has entered a strategic partnership with a Colorado-based artificial intelligence firm to further digitize and scale manufacturing of its autonomous underwater vehicles for national defense. The partnership, announced on April 16, leverages Palantir Technologies’ advanced software platform to digitize the manufacturing process and provide AI-driven insights that will

to further digitize and scale manufacturing of its autonomous underwater vehicles for national defense.

The partnership, announced on April 16, leverages Palantir Technologies' advanced software platform to digitize the manufacturing process and provide AI-driven insights that will accelerate the production of Vatn Systems' underwater vehicles.

The collaboration will also enable Vatn Systems to streamline its supply chain management and build additional resiliency, according to the release.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

"Partnering with Palantir enables us to move smarter and faster as we achieve our vision of becoming the platform-scale manufacturer of low cost and attritable autonomous underwater systems in the United States," said Nelson Mills, CEO and co-founder of Vatn Systems, in a statement. "Palantir's technology gives us real-time visibility into our operations, strengthening our ability to anticipate challenges, optimize resources, and deliver critical systems to our customers with unprecedented speed and precision."

Founded in April 2023, Vatn Systems builds affordable modular autonomous underwater vehicles that can be deployed at scale for the U.S. military and allies.

The vehicles are designed to allow customers to deploy effects at scale against undersea and surface targets. Bridging the gap between AUVs and torpedoes, Vatn’s design and in-house inertial navigation system enable precision delivery of a wide range of effects at ranges of almost 1,000 miles. Vatn vehicles use applied artificial intelligence to make decisions in real-time, and the systems also leverage machine learning to enhance navigation algorithms, the company says.

On Nov. 15, Vatn Systems has raised $16.5 million in seed funding to advance autonomous underwater vehicles for the U.S. Military.

The funding round, which was oversubscribed from $13 million, was led by DYNE Ventures, with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures, RTX Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Propeller Ventures, SAIC Ventures, Cubit Capital, Fortitude Ventures and existing investors that include Centre Street Partners, The Veteran Fund, Blue Collective and Decisive Point.