Wellness programs for employees gain strength

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The most isolating year that many Americans have experienced has ended and another one has started. Amid all the forced-alone or family-unit time, companies that run wellness programs have discovered something interesting about how their employees and patrons are “gathering” together. Their participation and engagement in digital programs has only strengthened in the pandemic, perhaps…