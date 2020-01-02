25 Blackstone Valley Place scheduled for auction

LINCOLN – A nearly 80,000-square-foot office building in Lincoln is scheduled for sale at auction in late January, according to the Ten-X Inc. auction website.

The building at 25 Blackstone Valley Place is situated on 5.3 acres and has multiple long-term tenants, according to the listing, including CVS Health Corp. offices.

The building is 83% occupied.

The minimum bid is $5 million.

