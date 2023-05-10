3 local Christmas Tree Shops will remain open amid company restructuring

PROVIDENCE – The two Rhode Island Christmas Tree Shops and one across the Massachusetts border in North Attleborough will remain open as the company looks to restructure amid its bankruptcy filing.

The stores at 19 East Main Road in Middletown, 300 Quaker Lane Road in Warwick and 1505 South Washington St. in North Attleborough were not among the 10 the company said it is closing “due to underperformance.”

However, two Cape Cod stores were among those listed, including the location in Sagamore, well-known for its large windmill located at the base of the Sagamore Bridge. The other closure is in Falmouth.

The other eight Christmas Tree Shops closing are in Spring Valley, N.H., Downington, Pa., Lancaster, Pa., Potomac Mills, Va., Flint, Mich., Watertown, N.Y., Kennesaw, Ga. and Pembroke, Fla.

Christmas Tree Shops LLC, which is based in Middleborough, Mass., told numerous news outlets that employees in the stores that are closing will be offered positions at other stores.

Christmas Tree Shops Chairman Marc Salkovitz told WPRI-TV 12 the closures are “strictly a financial restructuring.”

“Our operations are sound,” Salkovitz told WPRI. “By increasing our financial flexibility, we will be able to focus on continuing to delight our loyal customers with a wide selection of unique goods at affordable prices … We continue to believe that given its storied history and strong customer loyalty, Christmas Tree Shops has tremendous potential, and we remain committed to the long-term success of the business.”

Christmas Tree Shops, which was established more than 50 years ago, filed for bankruptcy protection on May 4.

The company, which has a warehouse in Middleborough, has 82 stores across 20 states. There are 15 Christmas Tree Shops locations in Massachusetts, including five on Cape Cod: Avon, Falmouth, Foxborough, Holyoke, Hyannis, Lynnfield, Natick, North Attleborough, North Dartmouth, Orleans, Pembroke, Sagamore, Shrewsbury, Somerville and West Dennis.