4 R.I. nonprofits among 118 in Northeast to receive grants from Berkshire Bank Foundation in Q1

PROVIDENCE – Berkshire Bank Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Berkshire Bank, invested more than $400,000 in communities through grants and other giving in the first quarter of the year.

Several Rhode Island organizations were among the 118 nonprofit organizations supported by the bank from January to March, including New Urban Arts and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island Inc., both in Providence, as well as Newport Contemporary Ballet and Martin Luther King Community Center Inc., both in Newport. Beyond the Ocean State, nonprofits were also located in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont and New York.

The local Make-A-Wish chapter grants wishes for children with critical illnesses in the state, while New Urban Arts is a community of high school students and adult mentors “sharing space, skills, and resources to inspire creative expression,” according to the nonprofit’s website.

Newport Contemporary Ballet is a nonprofit, professional, contemporary ballet company “with a long history of enriching the cultural fabric of communities throughout Rhode Island, the region, and the world,” according to its website.

Meanwhile, the MLK Community Center, originally established in 1922 and renamed in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968, is a vital resource for at-risk individuals, families and seniors, according to the organization’s website. As an independent nonprofit, the center works to combat hunger, promote wellness, educate children, strengthen families, and keep seniors connected and supported.

“Today, more than ever, local nonprofits need our support to provide much-needed assistance to those in need in our local communities,” said Lori Kiely, managing director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. “Working together, we’re seeing the positive results of these nonprofits’ work in the lives of our neighbors and local economies.”

Berkshire has four financial centers in Rhode Island, located in Newport, Middletown, Westerly and South Kingstown.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.