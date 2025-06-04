5 R.I. companies named to 2025 Fortune 500 list

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Five Rhode Island companies are on the 2025 Fortune 500 list. CVS Health Corp. is ranked fifth after taking the sixth spot in 2024. The company, which is listed with $772.8 billion in annual revenue, is the highest-ranked enterprise in Rhode Island. The revenue threshold for making the 2025 list is $7.4 billion

The revenue threshold for making the 2025 list is $7.4 billion this year, up 4% from a year ago.

United Natural Foods Inc.

is the second-highest-ranked company based in Rhode Island at 138. The Providence company, which ranked 144th on the 2024 list, posted revenue of $31 billion in 2025.

Textron Inc.

is the third-highest-ranked Rhode Island company at 311, up from 308 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list. The company, based in Providence, posted revenue of $13.7 billion.

Citizen’s Financial Group Inc., which ranked 337th on the 2024 Fortune 500 list, drops to 341st. The company posted revenue of $12.4 billion.

Johnston-based insurer FM, which ranked 418 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list, climbs to 406

th

. The company posted revenue of $10.4 billion.

Walmart is in the top spot in 2025 with annual revenue of $681 billion. Amazon.com, UnitedHealth Group, Apple, CVS Health, Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, Exxon Mobil, McKeeson and Cencora round out the top 10.

The 2025 Fortune 500 includes 55 women CEOs, a record high for the list.

In total, the 2023 Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. gross domestic product

and employ 31 million people worldwide.

(Correction: An earlier version of this story gave an incorrect ranking for the Johnston company FM. The insurer was 418th on the Fortune 500 list in 2024 and it climbed to 406th this year.)