5 R.I. companies named to 2025 Fortune 500 list

Updated at 5:20 p.m. on June 4.

FIVE RHODE Island companies, CVS Health Corp., United Natural Foods Inc., Textron Inc., Citizen’s Financial Group Inc., and FM Global have made the 2025 Fortune 500 list.

PROVIDENCE – Five Rhode Island companies are on the 2025 Fortune 500 list.  CVS Health Corp. is ranked fifth after taking the sixth spot in 2024. The company, which is listed with $772.8 billion in annual revenue, is the highest-ranked enterprise in Rhode Island.  The revenue threshold for making the 2025 list is $7.4 billion

