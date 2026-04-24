A quarter century of balancing the community and commercial at BankFive

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TRANSFORMATIONAL CHANGE: Paul Medeiros, executive vice president and director of commercial lending at BankFive, has helped transform the bank’s commercial lending division into a major driver of the bank’s growth. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
TRANSFORMATIONAL CHANGE: Paul Medeiros, executive vice president and director of commercial lending at BankFive, has helped transform the bank’s commercial lending division into a major driver of the bank’s growth. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards CAREER ACHIEVER: Paul Medeiros Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank executive vice president and director of commercial lending In May 1999, Paul Medeiros made the decision to leave his role as vice president at BankBoston to accept a similar position at Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, a local mutual savings

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