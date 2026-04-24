A quarter century of balancing the community and commercial at BankFive

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards

CAREER ACHIEVER:

Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank executive vice president and director of commercial lendingIn May 1999, Paul Medeiros made the decision to leave his role as vice president at BankBoston to accept a similar position at Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, a local mutual savings bank with deep community roots in both the south coast region of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The move, he says, changed the entire trajectory of his career. “That experience shaped not only my leadership style but also my commitment to serving local businesses and families,” said Medeiros, now executive vice president and director of commercial lending at the bank, which is also known as BankFive. His tenure has seen the growth of BankFive’s commercial lending portfolio from $17 million when he began to nearly $800 million today. “Leaders in community banking need to value the community in which they serve in order to truly succeed,” Medeiros said. “Working across Rhode Island and the south coast for decades, I have developed a deep connection to the area. I see myself as part of the greater community I serve at BankFive, and this makes my work all the more meaningful to me.” The importance placed upon developing strong community ties carries beyond financial transactions through BankFive’s charitable giving programs, which Medeiros actively participates in. He also serves as treasurer at the Family Service Association of Fall River and the Atlantis Educational Foundation, as well as a board member of the Bristol County Economic Development Consultants and the Southeastern Economic Development Corp. In addition to offering a four-year Presidential Scholarship in partnership with the SouthCoast Community Foundation to graduating high school seniors each year and making donations to local food pantries, BankFive team members volunteer thousands of hours at hundreds of organizations annually. “BankFive prides itself on its commitment to investing in the communities we serve with financial and volunteer support,” Medeiros said. “Within the commercial lending department, we support small businesses with not just loans but also key cash management strategies that are tailored to the south coast economy. I am proud to be part of a community bank that is integral to helping our local business community and economy thrive.” In addition to supporting small businesses, the bank collaborates with MassHousing and R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. to help make home ownership more accessible and affordable by offering low down-payment mortgages. BankFive also started the Five SENSE Financial Learning Program, which supports community members by teaching financial resilience and literacy through education resources, workshops and customized banking products. Medeiros said the program – launched just ahead of BankFive’s 170th anniversary – aligns with the bank’s mission to empower customers at every stage whether they are just starting to save or ready to start a new business. “The program was launched as a way to further solidify the bank’s mission and commitment to ensuring that financial security is within reach for everyone in our community,” Medeiros said. “The program will certainly continue to have a lasting impact on helping our community members reach their financial goals in a way that empowers them with the right knowledge and tools.” BankFive CEO and President Anne Tangen said Medeiros’ career has been defined by steady leadership, deep relationships and an unwavering commitment to the communities the bank serves. “Paul leads with humility, accountability and authenticity,” Tangen said. “He celebrates the successes of his team but is also quick to take responsibility when challenges arise. That approach creates an environment of trust and collaboration. Over nearly three decades, he has helped transform our commercial lending division into a major driver of the bank’s growth while maintaining the relationship-focused approach that defines community banking. What makes his career truly deserving of recognition is not just the scale of that growth but the way he has achieved it – through integrity, accountability and a genuine commitment to helping businesses succeed.” Medeiros said that while BankFive will adopt beneficial new technology, it will maintain the personal, community-bank feel that it has become known for. “Progress and personal connection can coexist,” he said. “That is the future I am working toward with our team.”