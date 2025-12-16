Amica chief operations officer Ted Murphy to retire after 45 years

LINCOLN – Ted Murphy, senior executive vice president and chief operations officer at Amica Mutual Insurance Co., will retire at the end of 2025 after 45 years with the company, Amica recently announced.

Murphy’s leadership tenure has spanned decades of strategic development, innovation and operational leadership, said CEO and President Edmund “Ted” Shallcross III. “His influence will be felt for years to come, and we’re deeply grateful for his extraordinary contributions.”

Sam Palmisano, currently senior vice president and chief human resources officer, will step into the role of chief operations officer beginning Jan. 1, Amica said.

Palmisano brings a strategic, collaborative approach and extensive knowledge of Amica’s operations, positioning him to lead the company’s day-to-day business activities, according to a news release.

In a related move, Scott Boyd, presently a vice president in human resources, will be promoted to chief human resources officer.

Boyd has been instrumental in shaping Amica’s corporate culture and employee experience, and his promotion signals continuity in the company’s commitment to talent development and workforce engagement, Amica said.

“As we begin a new chapter in Amica’s history, we congratulate Ted on his well-earned retirement and welcome Sam and Scott into their new roles,” Shallcross said. “Their experience and perspective will help us continue building on the strong foundation Ted helped create, and we look forward to the company’s continued success.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.