Bank of America reveals 2024 Rhode Island Student Leaders

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. recently announced four Rhode Island high school juniors and seniors were selected as Student Leaders, an eight-week paid summer internship connecting students to employment, skills development and service.

The students will gain practical work and leadership experience at the Boys and Girls Club of Providence and receive financial education coaching from Bank of America’s Better Money Habits curriculum.

Celebrating its 20th year, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. Since 2004, the program has engaged more than 4,500 students and invested $42 million in more than 500 local nonprofits as a part of the bank’s effort to build pathways to economic mobility across nearly 100 markets.

“Preparing a diverse pipeline of community-minded young students to be successful in the workforce is critical to Rhode Island’s long-term economic growth,” said Kevin Tracy, president of Bank of America Rhode Island. “The exceptional teens selected for the Student Leaders program will not only gain practical work and life experience, but the community in return gains help from local nonprofits and a diverse pipeline of talent as these young adults enter the local workforce.”

The class of 2024 Rhode Island Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Jacqueline Mazariegos, of Pawtucket, a rising senior at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy who co-founded the robotics club and the female empowerment club at her school as a way to encourage more women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Jason Lebrun, of North Providence, a graduating senior from La Salle Academy who has been involved in different community-based activities to help the poor, unhoused and hungry.

Zachary Jean-Philippe, of Providence, a rising senior from Cranston High School West who started a program called Sweet Talkers, a workshop specifically designed for young children with speech delays.

Mia Santomassimo, of Cranston, a rising senior from Cranston High School West who aside from being co-editor of the yearbook also volunteers as a peer tutor and student ambassador welcoming new families to the community.

The students will also travel to Washington, D.C., for a weeklong, all-expenses-paid, national leadership summit to learn how nonprofits, governments and businesses collaborate to meet local needs.