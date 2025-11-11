BankFive CEO elected to American Bankers Association board of directors

FALL RIVER – Anne P. Tangen, CEO and president of Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank, which is also known as BankFive, was elected to the American Bankers Association’s board of directors during the association’s annual convention in Charlotte, N.C., held form Oct. 19–21, the bank announced.

As a member of the ABA board, Tangen will participate in shaping national banking priorities and regulatory initiatives affecting institutions across the country, BankFive said.

“We congratulate these volunteer banker leaders on their election to the ABA board,” said Rob Nichols, association CEO and president. “Their voices will be central to shaping the advocacy priorities for America’s banks and helping to advance a policy environment that empowers financial institutions to innovate, compete and serve their customers. Together, we’ll work to strengthen our financial system and drive economic growth.”

Two other New England banking executives were appointed alongside Tangen: Holly O’Neill, president of consumer, retail and preferred banking at Bank of America Corp. in Boston, and Gregg R. Tewksbury, CEO and president of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp in Concord, N.H.

The American Bankers Association represents the country’s $25 trillion banking industry – spanning small, regional and large institutions that employ 2.1 million people, safeguard $19.7 trillion in deposits and issue $13.1 trillion in loans.

BankFive has 18 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including 13 full-service branches and five lending offices.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.