BankFive opens Lincoln lending office with addition of 2 mortgage loan officers

LINCOLN – Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank announced the grand opening of its lending office at 132 Old River Road in Lincoln last month with two new mortgage loan officers added to its lending team.

On April 15, the bank, which is also known as BankFive, named David Campagnone and Michelle Proia as vice presidents of the new branch’s mortgage loan department. The two bring more than 60 years of lending experience between them and will specialize in Rhode Island home loans at the Lincoln office.

“BankFive is dedicated to providing optimal financial solutions to our customers in Rhode Island and beyond,” said Anne Tangen, CEO of BankFive. “Those in need of help throughout the homebuying process can confidently look to David and Michelle as committed experts who will guide homebuyers through the process. We are proud to have them join our lending team, knowing they’re dedicated to finding the right product or program for each customer’s unique situation and will provide support at every step.”

Campagnone, a Lincoln resident, brings more than 26 years of lending experience to BankFive. He holds an MBA from Bryant University and is associated with the Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors. He most recently worked at Main Street Home Loans and Coastway Community Bank.

Proia joins BankFive with more than 25 years of experience, having previously served as a senior home loan consultant with Main Street Home Loans. A resident of Exeter, she holds an associate degree from the New England Institute of Technology.

With the new Lincoln branch, the Fall River-based mutual bank now has 18 locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, including 13 full-service branches and five lending offices.

