BankNewport Names Kathleen Charbonneau as Senior Vice President, Director of Community Relations and Charitable Giving

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Kathleen A. Charbonneau has been promoted to senior vice president, director of community relations and charitable giving. She serves as the Bank’s primary resource for all community relations, public relations, and philanthropic initiatives, including the BankNewport Charitable Foundation.

Charbonneau joined BankNewport in 2000, and most recently served as Vice President, Director of Community Relations. She has over 30 years of experience in the areas of program development and implementation, communications, nonprofit relationship building, and community engagement.

She is a resident of East Providence, Rhode Island and a native of Cranston, Rhode Island.