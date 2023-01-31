BankRI donates $90K to 23 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated just under $90,000 to 23 Rhode Island nonprofits, according to a news release.

The grants aim to support organizations focused on education, human services and vivid needs for the community, the release stated.

The grants included $50,000 for the Potter League for Animals, which will help support animal foster and adoption services, veterinary care, as well as vaccine and spay and neuter clinics. Another $25,000 was given to Youth Pride Inc. for its basic needs pantry for LGBTQ+ youths.

Other nonprofits and organizations that received funding are:

A Wish Come True Inc.

Academic Decathlon of Rhode Island

Books Are Wings

City of Cranston

City of Pawtucket

Clinica Esperanza

College Visions

Connecting for Children & Families

Edgewood Eagles

Family Service of Rhode Island

Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce

Island Moving Company

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

Local Initiatives Support Corp.

McAuley Ministries

Providence Children’s Film Festival

Rhode Island Business Competition

Salve Regina University

School One

Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island

WARM Center

