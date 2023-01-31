BankRI donates $90K to 23 R.I. nonprofits

By
-
BANK RHODE ISLAND recently donated just under $90,000 to 23 Rhode Island nonprofits.

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated just under $90,000 to 23 Rhode Island nonprofits, according to a news release.

The grants aim to support organizations focused on education, human services and vivid needs for the community, the release stated.

The grants included $50,000 for the Potter League for Animals, which will help support animal foster and adoption services, veterinary care, as well as vaccine and spay and neuter clinics. Another $25,000 was given to Youth Pride Inc. for its basic needs pantry for LGBTQ+ youths.

 

- Advertisement -

Other nonprofits and organizations that received funding are:

  • A Wish Come True Inc.
  • Academic Decathlon of Rhode Island
  • Books Are Wings
  • City of Cranston
  • City of Pawtucket
  • Clinica Esperanza
  • College Visions
  • Connecting for Children & Families
  • Edgewood Eagles
  • Family Service of Rhode Island
  • Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce
  • Island Moving Company
  • Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
  • Local Initiatives Support Corp.
  • McAuley Ministries
  • Providence Children’s Film Festival
  • Rhode Island Business Competition
  • Salve Regina University
  • School One
  • Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island
  • WARM Center

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR