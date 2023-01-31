BankRI donates $90K to 23 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated just under $90,000 to 23 Rhode Island nonprofits, according to a news release.
The grants aim to support organizations focused on education, human services and vivid needs for the community, the release stated.
The grants included $50,000 for the Potter League for Animals, which will help support animal foster and adoption services, veterinary care, as well as vaccine and spay and neuter clinics. Another $25,000 was given to Youth Pride Inc. for its basic needs pantry for LGBTQ+ youths.
Other nonprofits and organizations that received funding are:
- A Wish Come True Inc.
- Academic Decathlon of Rhode Island
- Books Are Wings
- City of Cranston
- City of Pawtucket
- Clinica Esperanza
- College Visions
- Connecting for Children & Families
- Edgewood Eagles
- Family Service of Rhode Island
- Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce
- Island Moving Company
- Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
- Local Initiatives Support Corp.
- McAuley Ministries
- Providence Children’s Film Festival
- Rhode Island Business Competition
- Salve Regina University
- School One
- Senior Agenda Coalition of Rhode Island
- WARM Center
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.