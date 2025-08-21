Beach home in Westerly sells for $2.5M

WESTERLY – A 1,400-square-foot beachfront home that was built in 1973 recently sold for $2.5 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers.

The 413 Atlantic Ave. home, renovated in the fall of 2024, has three bedrooms and one full bathroom.

This transaction is the highest single-family sale in the Misquamicut area of Westerly since November 2024, according to Mott & Chace, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, with 180-degree panoramic views stretching all the way to Block Island and views of a pond in the opposite direction, features an open floor plan and a large kitchen with stone countertops, custom cabinets, an island with a built-in drink refrigerator and a six-burner gas stove, according to Mott & Chace.

The home also includes a gas fireplace; a large, covered patio; and a 2,000-square-foot wooden deck above that, the real estate firm said.

The home renovation included a new air conditioning system, a new heating system and propane-heated water, the real estate firm said.

The property also features a path in the backyard leading to the white-sand beach just steps away, according to Mott & Chace.

The home was most recently valued by Westerly property assessors in 2024 as being worth $2.74 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.28 acres of land alone was valued at $353,300.

The sellers were represented by John Blair and Donna Simmons, both sales associates for Mott & Chace. The Slocum Home Team of Slocum Realty represented the buyers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by David Boggini, of South Glastonbury, Conn., and it was purchased by RMM Properties LLC, a limited liability company based in Pawtucket.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.