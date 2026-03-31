Beacon Bank and PCF Development to host free first-time homebuyer workshop

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BEACON BANK and Pawtucket Central Falls Development will host a free virtual first-time homebuyer workshop on April 8 at 5:30 p.m. for National Financial Literacy Month. / COURTESY BEACON BANK

PROVIDENCE – Beacon Bank, in partnership with Pawtucket Central Falls Development, will host a free virtual workshop for first-time homebuyers on April 8 at 5:30 p.m. in observance of National Financial Literacy Month.

The live Zoom session, titled “Financial Skills Every Successful Homebuyer Should Know,” will cover topics such as understanding credit, navigating the homebuying process, and essential money skills for new homeowners. There will also be a Q&A session.

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Beacon Bank mortgage specialists Stephanie Silva and Kathy Galipeau will lead the workshop.

The session is open to first-time homebuyers, renters considering homeownership, or anyone looking to strengthen their financial skills.

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To register, participants can sign up online or contact Dianny Melusky at dmelusky@pcfdevelopment.org.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.

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