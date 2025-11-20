Blackstone Valley Community Health Care reopens primary care office

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PAWTUCKET – In a health care landscape marked by a dire shortage of primary care providers and facilities closing, or at risk of closure, Blackstone Valley Community Health Care last week celebrated what has become a less common milestone. Last week, the facility reopened its 42 Park St. location to patients for the first time since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the local health system to consolidate services. The location remained open during that time for administrative purposes. But now, new primary care patients can be seen the same day for immediate health concerns, said CEO and family medicine practitioner Dr. Cristina Pacheco, while those who aren't in a hurry can still book new patient appointments as early as next week.The medical practice received two Champlin Foundation grants in support of the reopening and renovations, Pacheco said, but much of the expansion is a result of strategic decision-making."All of that is really expensive in the end," she added. "Not to mention, it takes a toll on the patient." To retain providers and patients, Blackstone Valley Community Health leadership is investing in resources that take administrative responsibilities such as insurance prior authorization, referral paperwork and electronic medical record upkeep off of providers' shoulders, allowing them to focus on helping patients.The practice is also expanding its laboratory, dental and behavioral health programs. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.