Blazejewski calls for creation of independent inspector general

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HOUSE SPEAKER CHRISTOPHER R. BLAZEJEWSKI will be introducing legislation creating an Office of the Independent Inspector General that would have the authority to investigate state and quasi-state agencies, as well as municipal governments utilizing state funds./ PBN FILE PHOTO/ARTISTIC IMAGES

PROVIDENCE – Citing a “string of high-profile failures” and cuts to federal programs, House Speaker Christopher R. Blazejewski on Thursday said he will be introducing legislation creating an Office of the Independent Inspector General. The office would have the authority to initiate investigations into state and quasi-state agencies, as well as municipal governments utilizing state

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