Block Island property with 4 residential buildings sells for $7.7M

NEW SHOREHAM – A residential compound with a main house, a two-bedroom cottage, a pool house and a renovated barn recently sold for $7.71 million, making it the most expensive home sale to ever take place on Block Island, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented both sides of the deal.

The 1776 Corn Neck Road property sits on 7.62 acres of land, with a total of seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 7,800 square feet of living space throughout the four buildings, according to Lila Delman Compass. The real estate firm said records maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service confirm that this is the most expensive residential property transaction in Block Island’s history.

The property also features an 800-square-foot inground gunite swimming pool, along with a 1,400-square-foot stone patio, surrounded by a stone wall in the rear of the main house, according to town property records, obtained through an online assessor’s database.

The 2,500-square-foot main house, constructed in 1990, is a two-story wood-shingle building with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to town property records.

The main house is architecturally designed with Hemlock post-and-beam construction, both in indoor and outdoor areas, integrating both spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The two-bedroom cottage, built in 1970, is a conventional two-story building, with a total of 1,172 square feet of living space, according to town property records. This building contains two full bathrooms.

The pool house is a one-story ranch with a wood-shingle exterior, constructed in 2013, according to town property records. It contains one bedroom and one half-bathroom.

The barn is a single-occupancy, two-story building with a bathroom and a half-bathroom, according to town property records.

The home was most recently valued by New Shoreham property assessors in 2022 as being worth $4.9 million, with $1.1 million attributed to the land and $3.8 million to the buildings.

Rosemary Tobin, sales associate at Lila Delman Compass’ Block Island Office, represented the seller in this transaction. Dan Harding and Nicole Harding, of Lila Delman Compass’ Narragansett Office, represented the buyer.

“Leaving this cherished home on Block Island, which the sellers built with their heart and soul, was bittersweet for them,” Tobin said.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the Block Island estate was sold by Greg Slamowitz and Kirsten Hilleman, of Montana, to Cedar and Steel Hospitality LLC, a limited liability company based in Narragansett.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.