Brown University on notice with U.S. education department for on-campus antisemitic activity

Updated at 12:32 p.m.

By
-
BROWN UNIVERSITY is one of 60 colleges and universities across the U.S. that received a warning notice from the U.S. Department of Education over antisemitic activity and discrimination against Jewish students on campus. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY

PROVIDENCE – Brown University is one of 60 colleges across the U.S. are on notice by the U.S. Department of Education for possible Civil Rights Act Title VI violations relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination occurring on their campuses. Furthermore, Brown and the other higher education institutions in question received letters from USDOE warning them

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display