INVESTMENT AND GROWTH are two major elements if a banking institution is to be successful. Bruce Van Saun has seen plenty of that over the last few years as the top executive of Citizens Financial Group Inc., which operates Citizens Bank N.A.

In 2018, Citizens Bank received an “outstanding” rating from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller for the agency’s lending and investments test between January 2012 through June 2015. In that time, Citizens extended nearly $1.5 billion to developments in local communities in the form of debt and equity and loaned more than $1 billion to small businesses and to businesses in low- and moderate-income areas.

Citizens also reported a record $2.3 billion in noninterest income in 2020, up by 24% from the previous year, due to fees generated via capital wealth, mortgage and market business.

But one of Van Saun’s crowning achievements as Citizens’ top executive was the opening of Citizens’ new 123-acre corporate campus in Johnston just off of Interstate 295. The $285 million campus was referred to as being one of the largest single construction projects in Rhode Island in more than a decade, and approximately 3,000 employees moved from Citizens’ Providence location to the new campus.

- Advertisement -

When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, Van Saun saw there was a need and Citizens responded. The institution made available $5 million in commitments to support small businesses and communities affected by COVID-19.