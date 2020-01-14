Bryant’s Chafee center seeking participants for trade mission to Germany

PROVIDENCE – The John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University is seeking businesses to participate in a trade mission to Germany that will take place in May.

The mission, run in partnership between the Chafee center and R.I. Commerce Corp., will include market research for participating companies, a promotional campaign in local markets, receptions and networking with local businesses, and education events and briefings. Participants will work with PM&Partner, a European marketing consulting and market research company.

The mission will take place the week of May 10.

The program is funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration and Commerce RI. However, participating businesses will have to cover a fee for networking events and for PM&P’s consulting services, as well as hotel and airfare. Costs related to the market research may be eligible for “significant reimbursement” via the SBA’s State Trade Expansion Program.

The deadline to apply to participate is Feb. 15. The mission will also include a premarket assessment to evaluate companies’ products and services to determine marketability and to review their readiness to enter the German market.

The leading sectors for United States export, according to the call for applications, were said to be:

Advanced manufacturing

Aerospace

The agricultural sector

Chemicals

Defense

Electronics

Food

Health care

Information and communications technology

Life sciences

Pharmaceutical

Security

Travel and tourism

More information on trade missions may be found on the center’s website or by contacting Katherine Therieau, the director of international trade programs at Commerce RI at katherine.therieau@commerceri.com.