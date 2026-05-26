Care New England cutting more than 30 leadership, nonclinical jobs

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PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System is eliminating more than 30 leadership and nonclinical positions, a move the health system said was made in response to “unprecedented economic challenges” facing hospitals across Rhode Island. The health system did not specify exactly what jobs would be eliminated, how many people will be left unemployed and

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System is eliminating more than 30 leadership

and nonclinical positions, a move the health system said was made in response to "unprecedented economic challenges" facing hospitals across Rhode Island.

The health system did not specify exactly what jo

bs would be eliminated, how many people will be left unemployed and how much is being saved with this decision. Representatives from Care New England did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The health system said in a news release that it has been "aggressively pursuing margin improvement initiatives" to help offset an estimated $20 million budget deficit in fiscal 2026. The

financial problems have been "driven by inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates, rising labor and supply costs, and the increasing need to provide uncompensated care," Care New England said.

“Current financial conditions have made additional cost-saving measures unavoidable, but decisions like these that affect our workforce are especially difficult because they impact valued employees, colleagues, and the patients and communities we serve,” said Dr. Michael Wagner, CEO and president of Care New England. “However, the financial realities facing healthcare providers in Rhode Island require immediate action to preserve essential services and maintain long-term stability for a system uniquely committed to caring for even the most vulnerable Rhode Islanders.”

The Hospital Association of Rhode Island and its members are calling for lawmakers to add an additional $70 million in state Medicaid funding to the fiscal 2027 state budget. In Care New England’s news release, Wagner said a proposed $70 million state Medicaid investment could lead to an additional $126 million in matching federal funds.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the General Assembly leadership have not publicly committed to supporting the proposal.

In April,

Care New England secured $215.5 million in U.S. Housing and Urban Development financing through Greystone, a New York City-based firm, to restructure its existing debt and pay for

renovations and new construction – including a new ambulatory center and enhancements to Kent Hospital in Warwick, as well as improvements to Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.

CNE, which operates Kent County Memorial Hospital, Women & Infants Hospital and Butler Hospital, is the second-largest hospital group in Rhode Island. It has more than 6,000 employees, according to Providence Business News' 2026 Book of Lists.