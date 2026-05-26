Care New England cutting more than 30 leadership, nonclinical jobs

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CARE NEW England Health System is eliminating more than 30 leadership and non-clinical positions. Pictured is Kent County Memorial Hospital, which is operated by Care New England. / COURTESY KENT COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System is eliminating more than 30 leadership and nonclinical positions, a move the health system said was made in response to “unprecedented economic challenges” facing hospitals across Rhode Island.  The health system did not specify exactly what jobs would be eliminated, how many people will be left unemployed and

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