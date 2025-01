Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Center for Leadership & Educational Equity recently received a five-year grant award of $9.97 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Educational Innovation and Research Program to help expand education leadership capacity in New England. Out of 463 applications, only 33 EIR grants were awarded and the CLEE funding is only one

PROVIDENCE – The Center for Leadership & Educational Equity recently received a five-year grant award of $9.97 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s

Educational Innovation and Research Program to help expand education leadership capacity in New England.

Out of 463 applications, only 33 EIR grants were awarded and the CLEE funding is only one of 10 Mid-Phase grants. The funding will allow

the Providence-based nonprofit

to continue and scale work with school districts in New England to improve English language arts and math learning outcomes for all, especially high-need students; the collegial and instructional practices for educators and leaders; and the retention of school leaders.

The nonprofit is partnering with the American Institutes for Research to replicate its Plan, Lead, Act, Network, and Sustain for Equitable Student Outcomes model nationally.

The

PLANS model, which has already shown success in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and across the country, utilizes individualized coaching, high-engagement learning sessions, anytime learning and resources, and data monitoring for impact to increase widespread leadership practices among stakeholders, school staff, school leaders/principals, and principal supervisors, according to a news release.

“A key reason leaders leave the profession is due to inadequate professional development and support for their challenging positions,” Donna Braun, executive director of the Center for Leadership & Educational Equity, said in a statement. “Supporting school leaders to engage the widespread leadership potential in their school communities reduces the heavy burden carried by school leaders, increasing school leader retention while fostering collaboration, innovation, and resilience of a broader range of stakeholders. These capacities are what PLANS will provide to participating schools while serving as a replicable model nationally.”

AIR will conduct an independent, rigorous evaluation of PLANS implementation and impact that aligns with the program theory of action, includes both formative and summative components, and meets What Works Clearinghouse 5.0 Evidence Standards Without Reservations, according to the release.