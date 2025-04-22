Centreville Bank breaks ground on first full-service Middletown branch

MIDDLETOWN – Centreville Bank on Monday held a groundbreaking ceremony for its first full-service branch in Middletown, marking the bank’s planned 23rd location and it’s first ground-up construction since 2020.

The new full-service location, expected to open by late fall 2025 at 160 East Main Road, is a part of a larger effort by Centreville Bank to expand its presence on Aquidneck Island.

The West Warwick-based bank already serves customers through its loan production office in Middletown at 1171 Aquidneck Ave., and its Newport branch, located at 580 Thames St.

The new Middletown location will include a state-of-the-art banking center, drive-up teller and ATM lanes, and private offices for financial consultations.

The branch is one of five throughout Rhode Island that Centreville Bank is planning to open in 2025, according to Lee Merrill, executive vice president and chief lending officer.

“Breaking ground on our second full-service branch on Aquidneck Island is truly a milestone moment for Centreville Bank” Merrill said.

As part of Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony, representatives from the bank celebrated a topping-off of soil, marking the beginning of construction on the East Main Road location.

Customers interested in opening an account or exploring Centreville Bank’s services are encouraged to visit the nearby Newport branch at 580 Thames St. during the Middletown branch’s construction.

Chairman, CEO and President Hal Horvat called the groundbreaking “meaningful progress” as Centreville Bank celebrates 197 years in Rhode Island.

“Opening a brand-new, from-the-ground-up branch is a strong reflection of our long-term commitment to growth and being a trusted financial partner for our customers on Aquidneck Island and throughout the state,” Horvat said.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.