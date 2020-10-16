Changes brought on by COVID-19 easing foreign trade efforts for R.I. businesses

By
-
GLOBAL VIEW: Susan Mocarski, founder and owner of Cleverhood LLC, prepares some of the apparel her company manufactures for her store in Providence. With slumping sales in the U.S. because of the pandemic, she’s put more of her focus on boosting sales abroad. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
GLOBAL VIEW: Susan Mocarski, founder and owner of Cleverhood LLC, prepares some of the apparel her company manufactures for her store in Providence. With slumping sales in the U.S. because of the pandemic, she’s put more of her focus on boosting sales abroad. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, Susan Mocarski had to act fast before the crisis unraveled the hard work she had invested in her business. Mocarski sells quirky, high-performance rain capes she designed herself that are popular among cyclists, and particularly in New York City. But when COVID-19 cases started to skyrocket in the…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display