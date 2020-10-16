Changes brought on by COVID-19 easing foreign trade efforts for R.I. businesses

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, Susan Mocarski had to act fast before the crisis unraveled the hard work she had invested in her business. Mocarski sells quirky, high-performance rain capes she designed herself that are popular among cyclists, and particularly in New York City. But when COVID-19 cases started to skyrocket in the…