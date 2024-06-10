Citizens tax proposal resurrected in waning days of legislative session

Updated at 5:19 p.m.

By
-
LEGISLATION THAT WOULD PROVIDE income tax savings to Rhode Island financial institutions- including Citizens Bank- is scheduled to go before the House and Senate finance committees this week.

PROVIDENCE – Just when you thought it was out for this year, lawmakers showed Citizens Bank leaders they were indeed listening on their request for tax relief. State leaders have reached a late-session agreement to provide tax relief for Rhode Island financial institutions – including Citizens Bank – keeping alive a proposal previously spiked by

