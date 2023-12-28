City scooter vendor files for bankruptcy protection

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Touted as environmentally friendly alternatives to other forms of transit, the future of the city’s Shared Micro Mobility program offering rentable scooters and e-bikes is unclear after one of its vendors filed for bankruptcy protection in a Florida court. In a Dec. 20 news release, Bird Rides Inc. announced it will use the…