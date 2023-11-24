CLIMATE CONTROL Former small-businessman turned governor eager to boost economic vibes

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

(Editor’s note: This is an abridged version of a story first published on PBN.com on Nov. 22.) Gov. Daniel J. McKee has long positioned himself as a champion of small business, both in his six years as lieutenant governor and since he took the helm of the state in 2021. He frequently mentions that he…